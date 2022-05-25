WSU thanks retiring baseball coach Poock

by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
In 1969, Kyle Poock served as the bat boy for the baseball team at what was then known as Winona State College. His dad, Ed, was an assistant coach that year, and Kyle had the opportunity to see college baseball up close and personal.
Baseball has been a part of Winona State since the 1919-20 academic year, with a handful of seasons not played because of World War I, World War II and the pandemic. Between 1919 and 1966, nine different men accounted for over 30 seasons as the head baseball coach at Winona State. The longest tenure was that of Luther McCown, coaching eight seasons with a five-year gap in the middle of that run.
In 1966, Gary Grob was named coach and the team competed in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) circuit. Twelve years into Grob’s tenure, in 1978, the team, along with the rest of the athletic department, transitioned to the NCAA, playing at the Division II level and as a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Grob coached at Winona State for 35 years and in the middle of that run, Poock joined Grob’s coaching staff at WSU in 1993.
Poock was named head coach in the fall of 2002, having served the previous nine years as Grob’s assistant. The man who was once the batboy, then the understudy, took over the top step of the Warrior dugout.
He was there for 20 years.
In the movie “Bull Durham,” Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh said, “A good friend of mine used to say, ‘This is a very simple game. You throw the ball, you catch the ball, you hit the ball.’” For 20 years, Poock’s teams did those three things well.
Poock earned a record of 491 wins, 429 losses, and two ties, good for a .534 winning percentage. Poock was a one-college coach, having spent his entire collegiate coaching career in the cozy confines of Loughrey Field. He also led the team to the NCAA Division II World Series in 2011, finishing as the runner-up that season. Poock’s 2007 team also won the NSIC Tournament and 14 of his teams completed their respective regular season at .500 or better.
The back half of the “Nuke” LaLoosh’ line in “Bull Durham” was that “… sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. And sometimes it rains.”
In Winona, the Miami of Minnesota they say, it also snows, hails and sometimes, the frost just will not come out of the infield. For many in the coaching profession, the uncertainty of the spring sports season — especially in baseball where the coaches and players do the field maintenance — would make one edgy, perhaps even mad.
Not Poock.
Every year when distributing his list of games for the upcoming season, Poock said it best when he stated, “Here is our schedule but remember, it is merely a suggestion.”
Some years the opportunity to play, or not, changed hour-to-hour, not just day-to-day. This included his last season in which 11 Warrior games were canceled due to weather or field conditions. A handful of other contests in 2022 that were supposed to be “away games,” were site-reversed back to the cozy confines of Loughrey Field, as the original host school was unable to be a suitable location for the contest. Others still, changed start time, field location or days on which to play.
Through it all, the affable Poock kept a smile up and brought a positive outlook. More importantly, he was able to spread that mindset to his team and coaching staff. No group of student-athletes on campus at Winona State enjoyed the camaraderie more than the baseball team under Poock. This, even though uncertainty in their schedule and daily plans was baked into the equation, they loved playing the game together. And it was like that every year, for 20 years.
Poock’s players also excelled in the classroom. When the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) launched the Team Academic Excellence Award program in 2015, Winona State was among the first NCAA Division II programs honored for their team GPA. They have earned the award every year since, as well.
Another calling card of Poock’s players were that they were great ambassadors for the program; no team treated athletic trainers, bus drivers or WSU support staff better than baseball. Thankful, grateful, and polite — three words often affixed to Warrior baseball by those in the department when asked about Poock’s influence on his team.
Poock — and his program — maintained the approachability and down-to-earth nature that was rooted in a quiet confidence. KP was happy to talk baseball with anyone, fishing too. The Wittenberg, Wis., product was at home on the diamond or in his boat with a fishing pole in his hand. Both venues yielded exceptional stories, some of which may even be true. More importantly, Poock and his steady approach was the special sauce that allowed Winona State baseball to maintain an even keel for twenty years. A key attribute for any Midwest baseball program.
A final observation about Poock and his players. He always had their backs. When an umpire got it wrong in the field or behind home plate, the athlete need not say much after the fact. KP was there. If playing conditions were unsafe; cold temperatures, questionable playing surface, etc., Poock put player safety first. Poock loves baseball. He loved his team, too.
Upon Poock’s retirement, umpires around Minnesota and Wisconsin will sleep a little easier. The walleyes in the mighty Mississippi, just a stone’s throw from campus, not so much.
Thank you, Kyle Poock. You are one of a kind and you will be missed.
