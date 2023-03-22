by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
Winona State University (WSU) is set to host the 2023 National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) Championships, welcoming six teams and 28 additional individual qualifiers to campus for the competition on Saturday, March 25, in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.
In addition to the 2 p.m. meet on March 25, the 2023 NCGA Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held in connection with the event. The Hall of Fame ceremony will include 12 inductees who will be honored on Friday, March 24, in the Kryzsko Commons Ballroom on campus at WSU. Included in the honorees are former Winona State standouts Melissa Green Braxton and Annemarie Green Kraft.
The NCGA Banquet and Hall of Fame event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature former Winona Senior High School and University of Minnesota gymnast Lexy Ramler as the keynote speaker.
On Saturday, six programs — three each from the two NCGA regions — will compete in bars, vault, beam, and floor on Saturday in a six-team rotational format. Individual qualifying student-athletes will be assigned to a team for rotational purposes.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students (K-12, college) and senior citizens. Tickets will be available for purchase online on Tuesday, March 14, through 12 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Tickets will also be sold on Championship Day; ticket windows and doors to the venue will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. To view the online ticket portal, visit winonastatewarriortix.universitytickets.com/.
The event on March 25 marks the first time that Winona State University has hosted the NCGA National Championship. WSU last hosted the WIAC Regional Championships on Friday, March 17, 2017.
