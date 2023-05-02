From Oklahoma to Ohio, some of the best college golfers in middle America will be teeing off in Pleasant Valley later this month when Winona State University (WSU) hosts the NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Regional Championships May 11-13.
The Warriors narrowly missed joining the action as a team, finishing second to Bemidji State University at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) finals on April 23. However, WSU’s Alessandro Trenta will represent the Warriors as an individual at the regional championship. The freshman won the national championship in his native Switzerland in 2020, and he tied for 11th at the NSIC finals.
Twenty teams and eight individuals from the Central and Midwest regions will compete at Winona’s The Bridges Golf Course from Thursday, May 11, through Saturday, May 13. For more information, visit the championship homepage at tinyurl.com/4vn2dfyv and winonastatewarriors.com.
