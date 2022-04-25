The Winona State University (WSU) track and field team earned third place as a team at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UWL) Phil Esten Challenge last Saturday, with several first-place finishes to pace the Warriors.
Allison Hendrickson won the women's 5,000 meters, turning in a time of 18:30.91 minutes, nearly eight seconds ahead of University of Wisconsin-River Falls' Maria Laudenback, who finished second. Warrior teammate Rachel Hoffman ran a 19:48.21 to finish fifth in the event.
Brooklyn Schyvinck doubled up on championship honors, winning a pair of races in the meet. Schyvinck was the champion in the 200-meter race, finishing ahead of the field with a time of 24.05 seconds. The senior standout from Reedsburg, Wis., also won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.18, and Kendall Zeman was second at 1:03.88. With Warrior teammates Regan Feit (1:05.92) finishing fourth and Lainey Lipschultz (1:07.78) eighth, Winona State claimed half the scoring positions in the event.
Also in the sprints, Maddy Pietz earned a championship time, winning the women's 100 meters with a time of 12.03, edging Ripon College runner Emma Spalding who was second at 12.35.
Kaylee Beyer was the runner-up in the women's 800-meters with a time of 2:13.84, while WSU's Xana Leum and Kylee Becker finished third and fifth, respectively, in the women's 100-meter hurdles. In the long jump, Kaylee Olson and Ashlie Lockington earned sixth and seventh place with jumps of 5.56 meters (18-03.00) and 5.52 (18-01.50) meters, respectively.
Also in the field events, Madison Rizner and Hanna Reichenberger were seventh and eighth in the triple jump, while Kaylee Patnode was sixth in the javelin.
As a team, WSU scored 93 points, good for third place, while host UWL won the meet with 227 points and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire was second with 112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.