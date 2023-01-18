The Winona State University (WSU) women’s indoor track and field team brought home some hardware from the Bearson-Gathje Classic at Minnesota State University - Mankato last Friday.

Shereen Vallabouy, Regan Feit, and Lindsay Cunningham all delivered first-place finishes for WSU, and Kaylee Beyer won two events. Their performances lifted the Warriors to a second-place finish as a team.

Vallabouy and WSU’s Brooklyn Schyvinck finished first and second, respectively, in the 400-meter dash, with Vallabouy crossing the line in 53.47 seconds.

Reit, a WSU sophomore, edged out older runners to claim first place in the 600-meter race with a time of 1:39.05.

Beyer won the 800-meter run (2:20.09) and the 1-mile, nearly turning in a sub-5-minute time (5:00.44). WSU’s Sophia Taarud won third in the mile.

Cunningham claimed victory in the 3,000-meter race by a fair margin with her 9:35.58 time.

Beyer and Reit’s winning performances set meet records, while Cunningham and Beyer’s times set new facility records for the Mankato field house.