by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
The Winona State University (WSU) women's golf program had four student-athletes named to the 2021-22 Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All- American Scholars Team as announced recently. The WGCA All-American Scholar list was comprised of 1,485 student-athletes selected across the NCAA Division I, II and III ranks.
From Winona State, Jessica Smith, Marah Rothgarn, Ellie Behring, and Rachel Henderson each earned a place in the prestigious group. The four student-athletes each met a standard that is among the most stringent in all of college athletics in that the minimum cumulative GPA for selection is 3.50.
As a team, Winona State finished fifth overall in the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) women's golf championship on April 24. The team also claimed first place in the Watkins Invitational held at the Jewel Golf Club in Lake City, Minn. on September 27-28.
The Women's Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a nonprofit organization representing women's collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WCGA represents over 650 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting, and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.
