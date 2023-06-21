by PETE WATKINS, WSU Athletic Communications director
Behind the strength of three individual national championship performances and record-breaking relay efforts, the Winona State University track and field team claimed a best-ever fourth-place finish at the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships, held in Pueblo, Colo., May 25-27.
Competing in the Colorado State University-Pueblo Thunderbowl, Winona State standouts Lindsay Cunningham and Shereen Vallabouy both earned individual championships in their respective events, with Cunningham winning both the 10,000-meter and 5,000-meter titles. Cunningham set a Colorado state record in the 10,000 meters, completing the race in a time 35:55.79 minutes. Cunningham outlasted Brianna Robles of Adams State, who earned runner-up honors with a time of 34:08.25. In the 5,000 meters, the crowd on hand for the championship saw the same two top finishers, with Cunningham taking first place again, running a time of 16:23.08, beating Robles by just under two seconds.
Shereen Vallabouy defended her 2022 400-meter NCAA title in Pueblo, winning the 2023 edition of the same race with a time of 52.74, claiming a photo-finish victory over Azusa Pacific's Alayna Verner who was second at 52.78. Vallabouy concluded her Warrior career with national championship efforts in both the indoor and outdoor 400 meters, winning NCAA titles in both seasons in 2022 and 2023.
Kaylee Beyer earned her spot in the 1,500-meters with a strong qualification effort on Thursday and then took fifth place in the finals, running a time of 4:38.85. Beyer earn All-American honors with the effort. Also competing as an individual in the 2023 NCAA Division II outdoor finals was Brooklyn Schyvinck, having earned an opportunity in the 400-meter hurdles, running a time of 1:01.74 in qualifying.
The Winona State four-by-400 relay team set a new WSU record in Pueblo, first turning in an all-time fastest mark of 3:39.38, punching their ticket to the next round. Then, in the finals, Regan Feit, Alyssa Larson, Brooklyn Schyvinck, and Shereen Vallabouy repeated the record-breaking feat, cruising to a time of 3:38.62, good for fifth place overall.
As a program, Winona State earned 38 total points, good for fourth place among the over 50 colleges competing. Azusa Pacific won the team title with 66 points; for WSU, the fourth-place finish was the highest ever for the program at the NCAA Division II championships.
