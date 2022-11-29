The Warriors women’s basketball team kept its win streak rolling last Tuesday with a 78-45 victory over the Upper Iowa University (UIU) Peacocks. The Winona State University (WSU) Warriors have won their first six straight games this season under new head coach and WSU Hall of Fame athlete Ana Wurtz.
WSU got off to a 19-8 lead over the Peacocks in the first quarter. A series of defensive rebounds, steals, and a couple of fouls by WSU gave UIU a bit of life late in the second, bringing the score to 35-21 WSU. However, WSU hit its stride again in the third, extending the lead to 57-38. Three-pointers by Riley and Emma Carpenter and some solid shooting from the free-throw line helped the Warriors add some insurance to their lead and close out the game 78-45.
The Warriors’ star forward, Alex Dornfeld, just missed her third double-double in as many games with 19 points and nine rebounds. Guard Caitlin Riley had 16 points on the night and made a remarkable six out of seven field goals, including going 4-for-4 on three-pointers. Sophomore Vanessa Alexander had seven rebounds for the Warriors.
Meanwhile, the Warrior defense held UIU’s leading scorer, Lydia Haack, to 10 points, a fraction of her normal stat line.
The Warriors picked up another victory, 75-46 over Viterbo University, on Monday and host Minnesota State University - Mankato (5-0) on Thursday in their second conference game of the year.
