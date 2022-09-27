The Winhawks cross country team hosted schools from four states for the 25th annual Jim Flim Invitational last Saturday. The Winona Senior High School and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston (LA/RP/H) teams comported themselves well against tough competition.
In the girls varsity race, WSHS took fourth place, behind Belle Plaine, Minn., Faribault, Minn., and Rochester’s John Marshall High School. John Marshall’s Abigail Tri, an eighth grader, won the race in 18:568 minutes. Senior Olivia Becker (21:05.2 minutes, ninth place) led the way for the Winhawks, followed by freshmen Kiley Pollock (21:13.3, 10th place) and Lani Schul (21:41.6, 14th place). LA/RP/H finished in sixth as a team, with juniors Lauren Honken (22:09.6, 22nd place) and Serenity Ernst (22:16.7, 25th) leading the pack.
In the boys varsity race, Winona finished third, with a combined time just two minutes behind Belle Plaine’s first-place finish. Jefferson High School of Sioux Falls, S.D., took second, and LA/RP/H finished in fifth. Belle Plaine’s Emmett Gerres won the race in just 15:32.7 minutes. Freshman Leo Lohnes had the best finish for the Winhawks (17:01.4, 9th), followed by senior Myles Rasmussen (17:20.5, 12th). For LA/RP/H, Ryan Prinsen, Tyler Betthauser, and Aaron Pleotz finished in 18th, 19th and 20th place, with times of 17:46.7, 14:47.0, and 17:47.1, respectively. While Wabasha-Kellogg High School finished in 11th place as a team, the school’s top runner, Cole Arens, took seventh place individually, with a time of 16:56.3.
