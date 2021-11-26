Winona State women's cross country standout Lindsay Cunningham earned a top-10 finish at the 2021 NCAA Division II cross country championships on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Having earned an individual at-large bid on the strength of her 2021 NCAA Division II Central Region medalist performance on Nov. 6 at Missouri Southern State, Cunningham stepped up to the starting line this morning at the Abbey Course in Saint Leo, Fla., as one of the top distance student-athletes in the nation. Cunningham turned in an impressive performance, running a time of 20:44.8 minutes to finish seventh overall. Her time was the top mark of all Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) participants, edging Augustana's Megan Means, who finished eighth with a time of 20:46.2.
Grand Valley State University’s Hannah Becker and Klaudia O'Mally finished first and second with times of 20:22.0 and 20:26.9, respectively. Adams State won the women's team title with 59 points, while Grand Valley State was second at 79.
For Cunningham, the seventh-place finish at nationals concludes an amazing 2021 fall season in which she earned wins in all three regular season meets she entered, as well as having claimed individual championships at the 2021 NSIC Cross Country Championships and the 2021 NCAA Central Region Championships. Cunningham's championship effort at the Central Region Championships was a key component of the fourth-place overall finish for the WSU women's cross country team.
The sophomore from Wisconsin Dells, Wis. will also compete this winter and spring as a member of the Winona State University track and field program.
