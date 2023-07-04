The Winona youth mountain bike team is for students from Winona and the surrounding area from 6th to 12th grade. We teach mountain biking and racing to anyone who's interested in learning the sport. We practice Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All of our riders are invited to attend five races around the state if they're interested. We'll be having our kickoff meeting on July 10 at the Jaycee Pavilion in Lake Park in Winona at 6 p.m. If you're interested, we hope to see you there!
