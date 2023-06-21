Elizabeth L. Spurlin, 96, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Benedictine – Saint Anne Campus in Winona. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.