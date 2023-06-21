Elizabeth L. Spurlin, 96, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Benedictine – Saint Anne Campus in Winona. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- Janz tapped as WSU interim president
- Main Street lane closure June 23
- Minnesota posts another month of strong job growth
- Know what to do if exposed in a data breach
- Steamboat Days Treasure Hunt winners
- Team approach helps farmer beat lymphoma
- Altura, St. Charles churches install new pastor
- Behavioral health therapist joins team at Winona Health
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona woman greets identical triplet great-grandsons
- Tree of Heaven and spotted lanternfly spreading to SE MN
- Steamboat Days schedule of events 2023
- A tragic reminder of domestic violence’s impact
- Winona Steamboat Days 2023 Grande Parade lineup
- Pedestrian killed in train collision
- Winona removes benches from bus shelter
- Police blotter
- Fentanyl: Poison that kills
- State freezes tuition, offers free tuition for some at WSU, Southeast
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.