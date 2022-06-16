by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and St. Charles Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order for the Meadow View Drive neighborhood in the city of St. Charles just after noon today, asking residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity as police attempt to apprehend a suspect in a traffic incident.
A cable and radio emergency broadcast was inadvertently sent out to residents of the entire county, but was only meant for that particular neighborhood in St. Charles, county officials said.
In 1:55 p.m. post, the St. Charles Police Department wrote, “Police are still looking for a male subject who fled in a motor vehicle after an officer attempted to stop him for several traffic violations.
“The male subject was described a white male, approximately 6-foot-3-inches tall, slender build, wearing a black T-shirt and jean shorts. He was last seen running westbound towards Highway 74 from Meadow View Drive. At this time we do not believe the subject presents a risk to public safety. If you see a subject matching the description above, do not approach him, call law enforcement.”
Just before 3 p.m., the police department lifted the shelter-in-place order. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, but believed there was no longer any threat to the public, they wrote. They asked citizens to call 911 if they see someone matching the suspect's description.
Winona County Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger said that the incident began as a vehicle chase, and at some point, the suspect got out of his car and fled on foot. Klinger said that as far as he knew, the suspect had not done anything violent and police just wanted residents in the neighborhood to be on alert.
