Duane J. Streng, 86, of Minnesota City, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021.
A celebration of life will be from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Whalen’s – Westfield Golf Club in Winona with prayers at 1 p.m.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.