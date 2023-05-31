Carrol A. Terry, 100, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Benedictine - St. Anne in Winona. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. John Nepomucene Church, 558 East Broadway, in Winona. Burial with military honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Pine Creek, Wis. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.