Carrol A. Terry, 100, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Benedictine - St. Anne in Winona. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. John Nepomucene Church, 558 East Broadway, in Winona. Burial with military honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Pine Creek, Wis. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Latest News
- WSU’s Cunningham wins national championship
- Your garden is planted: Now what? Tips for a successful garden
- How raising your mower can help your lawn
- Don’t let a wildfire become a life-changing event
- Can sugar help my lawn or garden?
- County 4-H’er honored by Kiwanis Sunrisers
- Terry, Carrol A.
- WSHS students earn over $840K in scholarships
Most Popular
Articles
- Rich in history, Briarcombe mansion for sale
- Winona School Board names superintendent finalists
- Police blotter
- City leaders: Mankato Ave. roundabouts a success
- Four Winona champs in record-setting Big 9 meet
- WAPS narrows superintendent search to two
- Police blotter
- Lawmakers OK $17M for Winona, WSU
- Retired teacher soaks up international summit
- Manure digester affects more than just Lewistonites
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.