First published on July 21, 1979
by Patrick P. Marek
What would you do if you discovered $1,000 while cleaning your basement? Turn it into the police? Probably not. What if you were a college student in a rented house and you stumbled over 50 $20 bills rolled up in a tobacco can labeled "For Israel"?
Matt Hunckler called the police. His honesty probably didn't buy him anything except an expensive history lesson, but the 21-year-old music-education major from St. Mary's College regards the money well spent.
"I was playing my guitar when I decided that I should do something constructive with my day and clean up the basement," said Hunckler, who lives at 606 East Second Street. "I walked over to the far corner of the cellar so that I could get started and I found a tobacco can with the words ‘For Israel’ taped on the lid. I had only moved two bricks when I found it."
"I opened the can and there was an envelope inside with ‘For Israel’ written three times on one side and once on the back. I looked inside the envelope and there were 50 $20 bills all dated before 1969."
Hunckler's initial reaction to his find (after a lot of screaming, jumping up and down, and counting) was to ponder the inevitable question: "Why for Israel?"
"At first I thought it was somebody's name," admitted Hunckler. "I remember saying to my aunt. I wonder who this Israel guy was. I had to find out. I thought I'd play a Joe Mannix and do a little investigation trying to find out who the money belonged to."
The $1,000 was locked in Mr. Hunckler's back pocket for safekeeping, and he traveled to the Jackson Street Coffee House, where he is employed as a chef. In between omelettes, he confided his good fortune to several people and was given conflicting advice.
"A few people told me to turn it in, but not too many," said Hunckler. "Most people told me that I should quit my job and do what I wanted for the summer. Then one guy told me to go home and look around the house and see if I could find anything else stashed somewhere. That was the idea which seemed the most logical at the time."
"I started looking down in the basement again when I got off work at 2 a.m. I found a container that looked like one of those Barrel of Monkeys games underneath a rafter and inside there were three bottles filled with pills. I recognized that the handwriting on one of the bottles was the same as what was on the can and the name said ‘Mike Buchner.’”
It was this perception which led to a decision which Hunckler is going to replay in his mind for a long time.
"I wanted to keep the money, but I knew that it wasn't mine. I decided that if I was going to get the money that I wanted to have it legally and spend it legally," Hunckler said. "With the finding of the pills, I didn't have just a bunch of money on my hands anymore, I had the name of the owner: Michael Buchner."
Nearly 12 hours after finding the $1,000, Hunckler called the police. They arrived at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, commended him on his honesty, and traded him a receipt for the pill bottles, barrel, tobacco can, and money. Since that time he has been the target for nearly every second guesser in the city.
“A lot of people have been telling me that it was a stupid thing to do and if they found it in their basement that they would keep it,” Hunckler said. “Most of our neighbors said that we should have kept it because the old man was dead and that his two sons wouldn’t inherit it anyway.”
The history surrounding the man who hid the money in the basement of 606 East Second Street is no less interesting than the tale from the man who discovered it, unfortunately, it offers far less to chuckle about.
When Mieczslaw “Michael” Buchner was struck by a car while crossing Broadway on Jan. 27, 1976, he died far from his native homeland and his life had been no Horatio Alger story. Buchner had been a successful pianist in the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra in Poland before watching both his life and country disintegrate under the dual forces of Nazi and Russian occupation.
After surviving torture and hard labor in Nazi death camps and imprisonment under the communist regime, Buchner hit upon a daring plan which was to save himself and two sons, John and Stanislav. (Buchner’s wife died in childbirth in 1949.)
“In 1959 only people of Jewish nationality were being allowed out of Poland,” said Stanislav Buchner during a recent Winona visit. “My family has always been Catholic, but one day my father started walking around saying, ‘Wait until we get to the homeland.’ We became ‘Jewish’ overnight. It was the only way we could get a passport to Israel.”
Michael Buchner had little difficulty convincing the authorities that he was Jewish because of the concentration camp identification numbers which were tattooed on his arm. The Nazis had killed four of Michael Buchner’s brothers and two of his sisters but spared him for the hard labor camps.
While he was in the camp he suffered from malnutrition and was forced to haul manure on his back and drag rails. It was only by an extraordinary coincidence that he survived.
“He got out by sheer luck,” Stan Buchner said. “They brought him up to headquarters and he was in pretty bad shape. They had knocked out both of his front teeth, he had a tumor on his back and he looked like a scarecrow. There was a colonel sitting at a desk and when he saw my father he started ranting and raving and demanding to see who it was that had been interrogating him.”
“They brought in a young lieutenant and the colonel said, ‘Pack you bags, you’re going to the Russian front.’ When the lieutenant wanted to know why, the colonel said, ‘We do not do this to educated people. This man was my professor of music when I was at the university. This man was the teacher of my children.’ So they took my father and turned him loose.”
Unfortunately, Buchner’s freedom was short-lived. When the Russians occupied Poland, he was accused of collaborating with an anti-communist soldiers’ group and was imprisoned. He was once again beaten and tortured, and was not released until his family sold his mother’s house and all of her possessions.
The Buchner family received passports from the Israeli embassy and traveled to Israel by way of Berlin. Michael Buchner was concertmaster in a large Tel-Aviv cathedral, and his two sons furthered their educations in a small Catholic school, but it was clear that the main goal which he had for his family was the United States. After one year, the Catholic church sponsored the family and arranged their passage to the United States under the Settlement Division of the Catholic Relief Services. Buchner never forgot the hospitality of Israel and the Catholic church.
However, it was in the USA that the determined man — who sacrificed everything, uprooted his family and transported them across the ocean to safety — met some problems he found impossible to deal with.
“Israel was his way out; it was his ticket to the U.S.,” Stan Buchner said. “He believed that his talent would pave the way for him anywhere. My father was a very talented man, but he was 61 years old when he left Poland and despite the fact that he could speak three languages — German, Russian, and Polish — he could never learn English. He could speak pidgin English, but when he would get excited he would start trying to speak in three languages at a time and no one could understand him.”
Michael Buchner’s language barrier reduced a man who had been a composer, concertmaster and philharmonic pianist to the level of a handyman in the U.S.
“It frustrated him,” said Stan Buchner. “I think it would frustrate anyone, but he was not afraid of work. He knew that if you were going to survive you had to work. So, he worked as long as he was able to."
"One thing about my father, you could take anything that he owned, but you could never touch his hands. For a pianist, the hands are irreplaceable," said Buchner. "One day, when he was working on a lawn at the Iowa Falls Cemetery and accidentally cut the tip of the index finger on his right hand, was the start of it. Later on he had an attack of high blood pressure and fell into a saw while making some bookends for a church. He cut the tendon of his finger and it became stiff. That was it as far as he was concerned.”
Michael Buchner lived for 10 years in Iowa Falls and then spent the last 12 years of his life in Winona. He was a member of St. Stanislaus parish, and worked first as groundskeeper and then in the dish room of St. Teresa's College. Both John and Stanislav attended Cotter High School and graduated from Winona State University.
Former Winona mayor Norman lndall met Michael Buchner and his two sons while teaching an American citizenship class. He became very close to the family as both a teacher and a friend, and shared some unique insights into the elder Buchner's musical talent and character during the final years of his life.
"Music was Michael's life, and even though he was crippled by arthritis, he still continued to play. I used to sit in his home and listen to him play his spinet piano by the hour," said Mr. Indall. "He wrote quite a bit of his own music for his own pleasure. I don't believe that he had any of it published, but the music that he wrote had a certain quiet, sad tone to it. It was as if he was trying to express his feelings and trying to tell a story."
Mr. Indall at one time arranged for the heads of both the Winona Senior High and Winona State University music departments to visit a citizenship class and pulled out a grand piano for Michael Buchner to play.
"When he saw the grand piano he was just beside himself with the beauty of the instrument. He actually kissed it, and then sat down to play the music which he had brought along," Indall said.
"Mr. Davenport, the senior high music director said that the music that he played was just terrific, it was so complicated. When he had to reach the far notes he had difficulty reaching them because of his arthritis and he broke down several times, but the skill was there," Mr. Indall said. "Both men said that the ability of the man was far surpassing what they had anticipated."
"Mike Buchner was never able to get his American citizenship because he was not able to speak and interpret the language sufficiently," Indall said. "He wanted very much to be a citizen and he lived like a citizen. Buchner was a displaced person who searched constantly for a place where he could feel rested. He told me once that he wanted to find a place where his boys would not have to be afraid. He thought that the U.S. would be that kind of place."
During Michael Buchner's later years he made it evident that he wished to repay a debt of gratitude to the state of Israel and the Catholic church for getting his family to the U.S.
"When my father made out his will he said that he wanted his estate to be divided between the Catholic church and the state of Israel," said Stan Buchner. "The $1,000 is part of that estate, so as far as I'm concerned that's where it should go. I don't think there's going to be any doubt about that. It belongs there. It was his wish, and it's going to be fulfilled."
Where does all of this leave the guy who found the money? Well, out $1,000, but he has of two of the men who knew Buchner best.
"It was very honest of him, very kind of him," Stan Buchner. "He didn't even know Dad; he did my father a great favor. He continued a dream. The guy could have kept the money. Who would have known? But he didn’t, and that's a great tribute to the man who found it."
"I think that the man who found the money and turned it in should be commended," said Norman Indall. "Nobody would have known the difference if he would have pocketed the money. Instead, I think he accomplished something. He triggered the story which let the people of Winona know that, one time in their history, they had an accomplished musician."
As for Matt Hunckler, he gets to keep the tobacco can and the Barrel of Monkeys container, and he has a story that he can tell for a long time. "I'm glad that I can tell people about my story, rather than just having kept the money and not be able to tell a soul about it," Hunckler said. "I take satisfaction in the fact that I helped the old man fulfill his wish. That's the best part about this experience. It's not like I just took $1,000 and threw it over my shoulder."
