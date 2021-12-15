Editorial republished from July 2, 2003. Edited for length.
by John Edstrom
A recent edition of the Post ran a story entitled "Winona Planning Big Changes For Riverfront." It reported on the city's efforts to get state funding for a number of downtown improvements including an environmental center at Levee Park, a riverfront hotel and convention center, and the removal and relocation of rail storage that currently blocks off the levee from the downtown. This is supposed to enhance the area for visitors coming to attend the as well as promote future tourism.
These efforts by the city are most welcome. They will promote the welfare of the downtown area, and thereby, of the whole city. In Winona's Comprehensive Plan the first of 11 elements concerns the downtown. It encourages the preservation of historic and architecture there, as well as promoting growth downtown in general. The overall goal there is to promote tourism, a long term key to Winona's future growth and vitality both economically and culturally.
All up and down the Mississippi, other cities which have been able to retain their historic river town character have attracted a lucrative tourist trade which brings money into their communities and creates almost no demand for services. In Winona, it would go a long way to replace well-paying manufacturing jobs that have been lost over the years, in addition to fostering a host of private businesses and services which cater to visitors. The Rochester medical facility is going to experience explosive, exponential growth in the next decade, which will feed into tourism here in Winona, just as the Twin Cities feed tourism in towns north of here.
Another recent development concerns the coming of a Wal-Mart super store or other "big box" retailer near the junction of Highway 14/61 and Mankato Avenue in the area designated in the Comprehensive Plan as Riverbend Industrial Park. They are expected, in the case of Wal-Mart, to do $60 million a year in sales, an average of 85 percent of which historically comes from existing businesses in the community. The jobs, taxes and retail sales they generate are therefore not new to the community, but simply displace what is already there for a net loss to everyone. That includes the consumer, for when the smaller competitors die off, prices go up.
These two developments are at direct odds with each other. That much retail sales and traffic redirected to the southeast comer of town will almost certainly be the kiss of death for our downtown and all of the long term plans and hopes that have been placed in it, replaced by a sprawl and traffic congestion which will detract from Winona's unique small town character and overall quality of life. Instead of bringing new income to the town and generating fresh wealth for all, as industrial development or tourism would, it will impoverish our city, sending millions of retail dollars on a one-way trip out of town, and eliminating or greatly diminishing the class of small retailers and business people who are so important to our community.
Winonans should think very hard about the effect on our hometown of fresh big box retail here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.