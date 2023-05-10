How long have you been a nurse and how long at Winona Health?
I've been a nurse for about six years now, all of that with Winona Health. Before that, I was a CNA here.
What drew you to nursing?
I think I was drawn to nursing simply because I had the urge to help people, and I was always interested in health care in general. I also had some personal experiences when my father was ill that left me with a stronger desire to have a positive impact on patients and families who are going through difficult times.
What’s your favorite thing about being a nurse?
My favorite thing about nursing would have to be the people I've had the chance to meet, both patients and coworkers. Almost every day I get to meet new people and hear a little bit of their story. I've also been fortunate enough to work with a lot of incredible people, many of whom have had a lasting impact on me both personally and professionally.
What is one of your biggest challenges?
Truly I think the biggest challenge for me has always been accepting that there's just so much in health care that I don't know or understand. I love that I get to learn new things every day, but there's also a certain anxiety that comes with not having the answers sometimes. I've also always been a math/numbers kind of person, so at times it's challenging for me to work in a field where things are almost never black and white.
Why Winona Health?
I initially started at Winona Health solely because this is where I live, and so it was convenient. The reason I've never left, however, is because of the amazing caregivers I've met along the way. It's not just the people I work closely with in my department; there's really a feeling when you walk the halls here that people always come first. I started out with a pretty neutral view of Winona Health, but getting to know so many of the folks that make this place what it is has created a sense of pride for me.
