How long have you been a nurse and how long at Winona Health?
I've been a nurse for about 17 years now, and I will be with Winona Health for 10 years this fall. Out of that time I have spent 15 years in the operating room. (There are a lot of really great nurses at Winona Health, I'm not sure I am your best candidate for this feature.)
What drew you to nursing?
I had several jobs before becoming a nurse, and I liked most of them, but there was always a level of job satisfaction that was missing. What I most wanted to do was simply help people, and there is no better job to do that than being a nurse.
What’s your favorite thing about being a nurse?
My favorite thing about being a nurse is working in the operating room. You need to problem-solve and work efficiently every day. You get to be a small part of a team that is all working for the same purpose, to help someone.
What is one of your biggest challenges?
A big challenge of being a nurse is not always knowing your work hours when you're on call. You need to work as long as a surgery takes, and that can sometimes be in the middle of the night or after an already long day of work.
If you could tell your younger self something, what would you say?
I would tell my younger self that nursing was a great choice. There are so many niches and roles you can serve in, and there is always a place to fit in and make a difference. I would also say, consider the ICU for the experience, it will open many doors for you later on.
How do you take care of yourself?
Taking care of myself is actually another challenge. I have three active children, so there isn't much time left at the end of the day for myself, but a nice walk in the evening is a great way to end the day.
Why Winona Health?
I choose Winona Health because of its size and beautiful location. The OR offers a nice diverse amount of specialties. It's small enough to know everyone but big enough to make you feel like you are doing something different all the time.
