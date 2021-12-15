Republished from March 13,1985
by Reggie McLeod
When U.S. Marines landed on Iwo Jima, on February 19, 1945, they expected to secure the Pacific island in about four days then push on to Tokyo. But it took 26 hellish days and the American invasion force was ground away to almost nothing. Of the 25,000 invading Marines, 6,800 were killed and 17,000 were wounded.
Jerry Ziehme survived those 26 days, but not unscathed: he was wounded by shrapnel, gunfire and a knife. He lost 50 pounds. Despite the wounds he stuck around until the fighting was over.
"I didn't care to be evacuated because I was the oldest guy in our outfit and I was a corpsman. They were pretty important," he said. "They called me 'Pops'."
"Pops" was 23 at the time. Many of the others were only 17 or 18 years old.
This year marks the 4oth anniversary of the invasion. Ziehme and many other Iwo Jima veterans will gather in Washington D.C. and, perhaps, breakfast with the president, but the most important people will not be attending.
"The boys that died there should never be forgotten," Ziehme said. "You think of kids 17 years old who come up to you and ask how to pull the pin out of a hand grenade and two minutes later you're taking care of them and they're dead and the pin's still in the grenade."
Iwo Jima is an eight-square-mile volcanic island. It was the last stronghold of the Japanese Empire outside of Japan. The Japanese had used Korean slaves to dig tunnels into the island's volcanic rock and into the inactive volcano at one end of the island, Mount Suribachi. Barracks, hospitals and gun placements were all underground. Airfields were the only construction on the surface. The Japanese considered their fortifications impregnable.
American ships and airplanes shelled and bombed the island for about 70 days before the invasion, but Ziehme doubts it had much effect.
When most people think of Iwo Jima they think of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph by Joe Rosenthal of Marines raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi. Ziehme has a different photo of 18 marines posing with a smaller flag on Mount Suribachi; his photo was taken a couple of hours before the more famous one.
Three platoons of Marines, about 200 men, assaulted the mountain four days into the invasion. Ziehme was one of 18 that made it to the top. They raised the flag and a combat photographer, LouLowery, took the photo. On his way back down the mountain Lowery's camera was wrecked by a grenade; he thought the film was ruined.
Rosenthal, who worked for the Associated Press at the time, went up the mountain and asked some Marines to raise a larger flag they had brought from the ship. But that flag raising, which became the symbol of the battle of lwo Jima and of Marine Corps spirit, almost ended in tragedy.
By that time Ziehme's group had moved along the inactive volcano's rim and were fighting Japanese soldiers who had fortifications along the inside wall of the volcano.
"We were in the mountain when the first flag went down. We thought the Japs were taking it down," Ziehme said. "I looked at it with my binoculars and saw it was Americans taking it down, but if l hadn't looked first they would have drawn fire from us."
Fighting continued around the clock. Marines fought off suicidal Japanese charges at sundown almost every day. At night Japanese soldiers would sneak through the linesto attack sleeping Marines or destroy equipment. During the day Marines fought their way through tunnels — often by hand-to-hand combat — or kept on the lookout for snipers hiding in buried oil drums who would get off a shot and pull the lid back on their barrel before they could be spotted.
The Japanese were desperate. Nearly all of the 29,000 defending the island were killed; very few prisoners were taken.
"They died for their country. They were good soldiers, but they died in such a needless way," Ziehme said.
"Morale was pretty low. We were losing all our buddies," he said. "Guys would crack up and charge pillboxes withjust a grenade or a rifle."
"You're trying to live something that's not livable. You lived every minute for years. After a while you got eyes in the the back of your head and in your feet,” Ziehme said.
"It was a relief to get off the island, but I relived it for years. It scars your mind. Like a broken leg or a broken head, it took a long time to heal," he said.
Ziehme was hospitalized after leaving the island until his discharge Sept. 7, 1945.
For years Ziehme wasn't comfortable at nights unless he had a knife and gun nearby. Sometimes he would cry for hours. "To this day I still hate to go to bed at night,” he said.
"It would flash back thousands of times a day," he continued.
This sort of reaction is normal for a sane person who has experienced this kind of insanity, he said. It wasn't until the last four or five years that he has experienced a big improvement. Being able to talk about it with others has helped tremendously.
The experiences of Vietnam veterans dealing with post traumatic stress syndrome has caused the breakthrough. Before that ,vets usually just suffered in silence, not knowing that fellow vets were doing the same.
Ziehme said now he goes to the veterans hospital in Tomah several times a year to visit and talk with vets there — mostly Vietnam vets. He does it not only to help himself, but to share what he has learned about the emotional scars suffered in combat.
He has a drawing on the living room wall of his farmhouse near Galesville made from the photo taken of him and his buddies on Mt. Suribachi. Written on it is a citation from U.S. Marines CorpsLieutenant General H.M. Smith to Pharmacist Mate Second Class Ziehme: "His courageous efforts undoubtedly resulted in the saving of many lives and were in keeping with the highest tradition of the U.S. Naval Service."
When the lwo Jima vets gather in Washington they will start out talking about those 26 days, Ziehme predicted, but soon the conversation will turn to their families and jobs.
Later this spring about 200 of them will return to Iwo Jima together.
