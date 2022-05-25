Walk through time this summer with WCHS Tours

The Winona County Historical Society’s (WCHS) historic house museum, The Bunnell House, opens June 3 for the season. The house will be open for tours on Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during June, July, and August.
At the Bunnell House visitors take a step back to the 1850s. Willard Bunnell was up to no good and travelled west to escape a run-in with the law over some silver coins. He was a trapper, fur trader, and strong-willed man. His wife Matilda, who spoke French, Dakota, and Ojibwa, soon followed. Their children moved on when they both died of tuberculosis about 10 years later, and Willard’s brother Lafayette moved in, who was quite the character himself. Come tour their unique steamboat gothic house and learn what life was like as canoes gave way to steamboats. Find those silver coins for a prize!
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for WCHS members, students doing research and children 7 and younger.
The Bunnell House is located three miles downriver from Winona, just off Highway 61, in Homer. Watch for the brown signs. Parking is available in the lot and on the street.
The Bunnell House is not easily handicap accessible. There are steps and uneven grounds.
Walking tours
Take a closer look at the historical places and people of Winona with a walking tour this summer. Explore historic downtown Winona and the Windom Park Historic District on select Saturdays June through September. Brush up on your local trivia for prizes. Each walking tour leaves from the Winona County History Center. All tours are an hour long and cost $10, $6 for members. Sign up by calling 507.454.2723 ext. 0. Bottled water is provided.
Walking Tour are held on Saturdays, June 4, June 25, July 9, July 23, August 6, August 20, September 3, and September 17. On each date, a 10:30 a.m. tour visits historic downtown Winona and a noon tour visits Windom Park Historic District.
Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily 10. a.m. to 4 p.m.
