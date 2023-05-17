Please join us on Saturday, May 20, 2023, to celebrate and remember the life of Jack "Butch" Walz. The celebration will be an open house held at The Village House Inn, 72 College Road in Winona, from 1-4 p.m. Please try to park on the same side of the street as The Village House Inn. If the street is full, there is parking at the church on Knopp Valley Drive or St. Mary's University. We'll look forward to seeing you.
