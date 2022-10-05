From: Jan and John Ruggeberg
Winona
We support Dwayne Voegeli for Winona County Board. He has been a successful and popular teacher in Winona for 26 years. In that time, he has been named Winona Teacher of the Year, Top 10 Finalist Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Southeast Minnesota American Legion Teacher Award, and an FFA Honorary Lifetime Member. We are pleased with the good works done by his community service-learning students.
While being a committed educator, Dwayne Voegeli served as a Winona County Board Commissioner from 2003 through 2010. He has proven himself to be a person of empathy and action as president of the Winona Shelter Network, leadership positions in the Winona Interfaith Council, Winona Afghan Support Network, and Lutheran Campus Center.
Because of these examples of his demonstrated willingness to serve others and his experience in leadership roles, we endorse him in his return to Winona County Board.
