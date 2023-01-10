Option A — $94 million
- Remodeled classrooms at the three elementaries and high school
- Additions at W-K and Jefferson
- New gym and locker rooms at WSHS, as well as remodeling of current locker rooms
- Remodeled music area at WSHS
- Remodeled industrial technology area at WSHS
- Remodeled space for activities and fitness at the ALC
- Some deferred maintenance at all facilities, including:
- At the three elementaries, replacing exterior windows
- At Goodview, replacing the gym floor
- At Jefferson, replacing the playground
- At W-K, replacing exterior stairs
- At WMS, replacing the roof
- At WSHS, meeting ADA requirements
- At the ALC, providing another boiler
- At Paul Giel Field, upgrading bleachers
Not included (all at WSHS):
- A second court at new gym
- Auditorium upgrades
- Some deferred maintenance
