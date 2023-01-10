Option A — $94 million

  • Remodeled classrooms at the three elementaries and high school 
  • Additions at W-K and Jefferson
  • New gym and locker rooms at WSHS, as well as remodeling of current locker rooms 
  • Remodeled music area at WSHS 
  • Remodeled industrial technology area at WSHS 
  • Remodeled space for activities and fitness at the ALC 
  • Some deferred maintenance at all facilities, including: 
    • At the three elementaries, replacing exterior windows 
    • At Goodview, replacing the gym floor 
    • At Jefferson, replacing the playground 
    • At W-K, replacing exterior stairs 
    • At WMS, replacing the roof 
    • At WSHS, meeting ADA requirements 
    • At the ALC, providing another boiler 
    • At Paul Giel Field, upgrading bleachers 

 Not included (all at WSHS): 

  • A second court at new gym
  • Auditorium upgrades
  • Some deferred maintenance