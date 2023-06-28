Marilyn J. Wilcox, 87, of Wabasha, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Gundersen – St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Wabasha. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church in Wabasha. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Interment of Marilyn and Loyde Wilcox will be at Riverview Cemetery in Wabasha. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Wabasha. Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home and Crematory in Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.