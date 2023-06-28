Marilyn J. Wilcox, 87, of Wabasha, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Gundersen – St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Wabasha. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church in Wabasha. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Interment of Marilyn and Loyde Wilcox will be at Riverview Cemetery in Wabasha. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Wabasha. Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home and Crematory in Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Why the Driftless National Park proposal was scrapped
- Winona to negotiate new deal for downtown hotel
- Special ed. provider eyes mall purchase
- Kingsbury, Madeline Jane
- Winona woman greets identical triplet great-grandsons
- Police blotter
- New plan for downtown hotel, apartments?
- WPD arrests man for allegedly choking woman
- Pedestrian killed in train collision
- Police blotter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.