Republished from Jan. 4, 1984
by John Edstrom
By the time most Winonans read this, Governor Perpich will have arrived in Winona to take testimony on Winona State University’s proposed expansion in Rochester from WSU’s administration, a group of Winona community leaders, and a contingent from Rochester.
The message from those speaking for our city will be loud and clear. We believe Winona State is an excellent university, we know its presence here is vital to our economy and culture, and therefore WSU in Winona has our total, unqualified support.
We acknowledged that WSU has a mission to serve all of Southeastern Minnesota, but that in order to carry out this mission, the limited funds for higher eduction available to our region must be spent carefully and wisely in order to make the main institution and campus in Winona as strong as possible. Therefore, we feel that a new building in Rochester would be a costly and unneeded duplication of facilities which already exist here, and that any expansion of WSU in Rochester must be clearly and specifically defined, limited and legislatively guaranteed not to harm, diminish, or slow the impede the future growth of Winona State in Winona.
Hopefully, this clear and unequivocal message from a united Winona will convince Governor Perpich that Rochester’s educational needs and desires should never be considered separately from the education, economic and cultural needs of Winona and all of Southeastern Minnesota.
