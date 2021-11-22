The Winona State University (WSU) women's basketball is off to a 2-0 start on the 2021-22 season, beating host Quincy University, 66-50 in their second game in as many days at the 2021 Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Winona State (2-0, 0-0 conference) pulled away from the Lady Hawks (0-3, 0-0 conference) early on, staking an eight-point lead after the first quarter with Emma Fee starting strong from the opening tip. Fee was five-for-five in the first 15 minutes of the game and had notched three steals prior to the half. Caitlin Riley and Mattie Schimenz each hit from beyond the arc in the first half to open the early lead. Ava Sergio was strong on the boards with three rebounds and seven points in and around the paint in the first half.
Quincy went on a run in the second quarter to close the game to 23-21 with less than three minutes to go in the half, but it would be the closest the Lady Hawks would come to leading in the game.
The second half started much like the first for the Warriors, as WSU went on a 12-0 scoring streak to open the third period. Fee found the form she enjoyed in the first 20 minutes of the contest, scoring five points in the third quarter and finishing the game with 17 overall.
Individually for the Warriors, Schimenz was second in the squad in scoring with 12 points, going four-for-five from the floor and hitting three triples. Taylor Hustad had seven rebounds and a steal.
As a team, Winona State shot 46.7 percent overall and 25 percent from three-point territory. In terms of rebounding, Winona State held an edge, 37-33, while the Warriors were six-for-nine from the free throw line.
The Winona State-Quincy University contest concluded the 2021 Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic; in addition to the Warriors’ 2-0 finish, Ferris State wrapped up the tournament unbeaten, as well, having defeated Quincy 70-57 on Friday and McKendree University 72-32 on Saturday. The Lady Hawks and the Bearcats went 0-2 on the weekend.
With the 2-0 start to the regular season, Winona State has matched the 2019 campaign, in which WSU also earned two victories in Quincy. That year, the Warriors beat Maryville University 82-76 and Quincy in overtime, 73-63.
Winona State head coach Scott Ballard and his team will now prepare to enter NSIC play on a short turnaround.
For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
